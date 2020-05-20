PA convenes emergency session to discuss renunciation of Oslo

The official PA Wafa News Agency reported that the "Palestinian" government convened an emergency session today (Wednesday) to discuss the implementation of decisions announced by PM Mahmoud Abbas last night regarding the future of relations with Israel and the United States.

Last night, Abbas announced he was abandoning the Oslo agreements signed with Israel, including the security agreement.

Abbas declared that from now on, Israel, as the "occupying entity," should bear full responsibility for "Palestinian" residents and comply with international law.