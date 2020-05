22:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Report: Iraq's security forces have detained leader of ISIS According to media reports, Iraq's security forces have detained the leader of the ISIS terrorist group who took over following the US elimination of the group's founder al-Baghdadi. ► ◄ Last Briefs