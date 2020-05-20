|
21:50
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Hamas leader calls on Muslim world to conquer Israel
Hamas leader, Ismail Haniye, called on the Muslim world to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the fight against the "great danger" he says is threatening "Jerusalem and the Palestinian people."
In a speech on World Al-Quds Day, Haniya said that "the heart of the overall Islamic strategy must rely on the plan to fight [Israel and Zionism] in all its manifestations, led by an armed military struggle."
Last Briefs