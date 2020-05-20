Knesset's "anti-racism" unit attempts silencing Arutz Sheva

The Knesset's "Anti-Racism Coordinating Government Unit," a state-sponsored group whose stated purpose is the "prevention and elimination of institutional racism in government offices and public institutions - on the basis of skin color, origin, nationality and/or religion – towards all population groups in Israel...in order to promote equality and social resilience in the state of Israel," accused Arutz Sheva of "perpetuating racism" for a report stating that the suspect in setting fire to the offices of Jerusalem's city hall was an Israeli Arab.

In response, Arutz Sheva CEO and Editor-in-Chief Uzi Baruch said: "Arutz Sheva condemns any racist and discriminatory discourse, [but] is opposed to attempts to cover up national and social identities. Specifying a person's national and social affiliation is not invalid. The attempt to impose "politically correct" standards on public discourse is improper and may turn into infringements on people's rights to freedom of speech."