21:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Jewish Home Central Committee approves deal to join gov't The Jewish Home Central Committee approved the deal to join the unity government in secret ballot voting. A 68% majority of committee members voted in favor of the deal.