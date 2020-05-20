European nations condemn possible sovereignty

European nations with membership in the UN Security Council issued a statement to open the Council's meeting expressing concern over Israel's plans to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In a statement released by France, Germany, Belgium, Poland and Estonia, the nations said that Europe would not recognize an Israeli move that would not be compatible with the "Palestinians."

"We do not intend to recognize changes to [pre-'67] borders unless the "Palestinians" agree to these. The two-state solution, with Jerusalem [as the capital of a "Palestinian" State] is the only solution that can guarantee peace and stability in the Middle East," they proclaimed.