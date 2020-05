19:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 French FM: We'll stand in way of partial sovereignty French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said today that his country was working alongside other European nations to prevent Israel from applying even partial sovereignty to existent Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs