MK May Golan asks for ethics code in wake of anti-IDF campaign

MK May Golan (Likud) asked Minister of Higher Education Ze'ev Elkin to format an ethics code for university groups after an incendiary video against IDF soldiers was released by members of a student groups belonging to one of Israel's Arab parties and distributed at Hebrew University this week.

"Beyond the outrageous fact that the group is trying to normalize Nakba Day (Arab commemoration of the "Catastrophe" of Israel's Independence) events and present them as a national disaster, the university administration admitted that the video presented lies but did not do anything about it. This is not the first time student groups have allowed themselves to incite against IDF soldiers, the State of Israel and Zionist institutions," Golan wrote to Elkin.