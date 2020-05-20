Pompeo: China's contributions to pandemic fight 'paltry'

US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo said that China's contributions to the fight agaisnt the pandemic fight were paltry compared to the cost it had imposed on the world.

Pompeo said the virus had already cost the lives of roughly 90,000 Americans, more than 36 million US citizens had lost their jobs since March and that globally, as many as 300,000 people could die and up to $9 trillion could be lost.