Pompeo: China's deep ties to WHO 'deeply troubling'

US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo said he found China's connections with head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom "deeply troubling."

Pompeo also said he wished China would really act with "openess, transparency, and responsibility" as claimed by President Xi and that while it had been 142 days since doctors at Wuhan Central Hospital started sharing information about a "SARS-like virus," China continued to "withhold live virus samples, censor discussion of the pandemic...and much much more..."