19:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Live Special broadcast: 'Shalom Yerushalayim' Read more Watch special event in honor of Jerusalem Day, with participation of chief rabbis, J'lem mayor and Jewish Agency chair. ► ◄ Last Briefs