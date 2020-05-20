|
18:56
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Netanyahu to Iran's 'Supreme Leader:' Don't threaten us
Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threats to apply the "Final Solution" to Israel.
"Khamenei's threats to implement the "Final Solution" against Israel are reminiscent of the Nazis' "Final Solution" plan for the destruction of the Jewish people."
"He should realize that any regime that threatens Israel with destruction is liable to find itself in a similar position," he tweeted.
Last Briefs