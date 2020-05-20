|
17:47
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Pompeo: China has brutal, oppressive regime
US Sec. of State said he wanted to take the focus off the current pandemic and name a number of facts regardign the Chinese regime.
Pompeo said that since the Communist Revolution in China, the US had been expecting China to move towards a more democratic society, but that this had failed to take place. He said the US had underestimated the degree to which Beijing was hostile to free nations and that "the whole world is waking up to that fact."
Last Briefs