17:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Pompeo: Closely watching situation in Hong Kong US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo said that in wake of continued human rights abuses at the hands of forces loyal to Beijing, the US was closely monitoring the situation in Hong Kong. ► ◄ Last Briefs