News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Trump threatens to withhold funding for states with mail-in votes
US President Trump threatened to withhold funding for Nevada and Michigan - two states that have said they would allow registered voters to mail-in their votes in the upcoming general election to avoid possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Republicans have said Democrats are attempting to use voter fraud to undermine Trump's chances of remaining in office while Democrats accused their counterparts of attempts to suppress voter turnout.
