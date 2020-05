16:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Number of coronavirus cases in Gaza up to 30 The number of individuals infected with CV-19 in Gaza rose to 30 today. Media outlets in Gaza City are reporting that the carriers had travelled abroad and not picked up the virus within the confines of Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs