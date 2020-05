16:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 It is precisely this year that we shall build eternity Read more Ateret Cohanim, which is leading the fight for redemption of homes in Jerusalem, is launching a wide-scope fundraising campaign. ► ◄ Last Briefs