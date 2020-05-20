|
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Head of Joint List: PM holding on to job at the price of others
Chairman of the Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh, addressed the Jerusalem District court's decision to turn down Netanyahu's request not to attend Sunday's hearing to open his corruption trial.
"While Netanyahu goes to court on Sunday, one million [others] will [be forced to stay home from work]. His priority is clear - to hold on to his job at the price of a million others," Odeh said.
