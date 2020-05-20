Likud files petition against A-G

The Likud Party filed a petition this morning against the Attorney General demanding that the court order the Mandelblit to launch a criminal investigation against Ehud Barak and the Wexner Foundation in Barak's multi-million dollar case in which Barak received money from the fund for alleged "research" between the years 2004 and 2006.

The petition accuses Mandelblit of failing to conduct even a basic investigation before deciding to close the file altogether, claiming that Barak was a private individual when he received at least $ 2.3 million, whereas Barak was running for office as chief of the Labor Party in 2005 and was busy preparing the infrastructure for taking on the party's leadership, which he did in mid-2007.