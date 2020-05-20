Biden: 'Totally irresponsible' for Trump to tout hydroxychloroquine

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said it's "totally irresponsible" of US President Donald Trump to be advertising the fact that he's taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a "preventative" for Covid-19, NBC reports.

Speaking to Yahoo News, Biden said, "There's no serious medical personnel out there saying to use that drug, it's counterproductive, it's not going to help," and added that some studies have shown that the drug "does much more harm than good."

Last month, the FDA warned that hydroxychloroquine could cause heart arrhythmia in sensitive patients and advised that the drug only be used in hospital settings.