$500 per Israeli immigrant from Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Whereas a flight bringing Ukrainian immigrants to Israel at the beginning of May was sponsored by Nefesh b'Nefesh, the latest influx of Ukrainians was sponsored by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

This Monday, 111 people arrived at Ben Gurion Airport from Ukraine. They had been due to arrive in the country in March, but due to the coronavirus epidemic that closed borders world-wide, their flight was postponed.

Fellowship President Yehiel Eckstein noted that, "The Fellowship continues to work hard for the benefit of continued aliyah activities." In its over 25 years of operation, the Fellowship has invested more than $200 million in bringing olim to Israel, giving grants of $500 per adult and $300 per child, as well as covering the costs of flights and other expenses.