Russian death toll continues rising, WHO says numbers 'stabilizing'

Russia's death toll due to Covid-19 has now almost reached 3,000, with over 300,000 confirmed cases in the country, The Guardian reports.

The number of confirmed cases is the second highest in the world, topped only by the United States, and in a manner similar to the response shown by US President Trump, who said his country's high virus count was a "badge of honor," Russia is insisting that its numbers reflect a more accurate means of measurement rather than a higher incidence of the virus.

Dr. Melita Vujnovich, a World Health Organization official representing Russia, stated that she believed the numbers were stabilizing, but some have questioned the relatively low reported death rate in Russia in comparison to other countries that have been equally hard-hit by the virus, openly wondering whether the Russian regime is concealing information.