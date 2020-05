14:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 'Netanyahu supported the Attorney General. He'll regret that.' Read more MK Shaked criticizes AG Mandelblit for opposing change to AG selection process, says PM Netanyahu will 'regret' supporting Mandelblit. ► ◄ Last Briefs