13:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 'Eva’s story' wins the 'Internet Oscar' Read more Instagram story animating biography of 13-year-old girl who murdered in Auschwitz wins Webby Award for 'Best Use of Stories.' ► ◄ Last Briefs