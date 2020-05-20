'Better late than never' say rabbis on synagogue reopening

The Union for Community Rabbis has welcomed the news that synagogues are finally to be permitted to reopen.

"To our distress, this issue that severely impacted worshippers was one of the last issues to be addressed by the government," their statement read. "It should not be the case that in a Jewish state, the issue of prayer is treated in such a manner. Nonetheless, better late than never. We are delighted to be able to remove the locks on the doors of synagogues and open them once again to all who wish to enter. Our synagogues are central to the preservation of our heritage, and in recent weeks, this means of unifying our people via prayer has been sorely lacking."