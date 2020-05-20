|
Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Parents of Nahal Tzafit victims appeal to PM to set up com. of inquiry
Parents of the ten students killed in the Nahal Tzafit tragedy have appealed to the Prime Minister, asking him to make good on his promise to establish a formal commission of inquiry into the incident.
The ten students, who were studying at a premilitary academy, were killed while on a school hike through the canyon two years ago. A flash flood swept through the previously dry riverbed, drowning ten while the others escaped.
