13:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 NBN chiefs congratulate Tamano-Shata on ministerial appointment Nefesh B'Nefesh founders congratulate Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata on her appointment as Minister of Immigration and Absorption. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs