Suspected Chinese hackers steal thousands of credit card details

"Highly sophisticated" hackers have stolen credit card details and email addresses of more than 2,000 easyJet customers, The Telegraph reports. Those affected are advised to cancel their credit cards as soon as possible.

Sources close to the investigation allege that the incident is part of an ongoing Chinese campaign targeting travel companies. When asked to explain why it took them months to disclose the security breach, easyJet officials replied that the sophistication of the attack had hitherto prevented them from realizing how serious the breach was.