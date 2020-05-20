Finance Minister promises aid package to events hall owners

This morning, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) met with representatives of the Union of Halls and Events. Following the request of the minister, it was agreed between the two sides that the hunger strike would be stopped and the protest tent removed today.

The Finance Minister and professionals from the Finance Ministry then detailed the aid package to be offered to hall owners, in particular the special grant to be allocated toward covering fixed expenses which could reach the amount of 400 thousand shekels.

So far, more than 250 hall owners have submitted a request to the government for financial assistance. The Finance Minister called on the Union representatives to encourage hall owners who have yet to submit a request to do so, and promised that every request will be dealt with swiftly.