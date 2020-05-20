|
11:57
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Knesset approves subcommittee on murder of women
The Knesset has voted to authorize the establishment of a subcommittee on the murder of women, which will monitor the issue and ensure the transfer of budgets and work toward the implementation of reforms.
MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) stated: "Today we achieved a small victory and took a tiny step along the long road of attempting to stop this shocking phenomenon of the murder of women. We will continue to monitor the situation."
Last Briefs