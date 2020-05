11:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Rashida Tlaib under fire for accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing Read more Jewish group slams Democratic congresswoman for calling Israel's establishment the 'ethnic cleansing of indigenous Palestine'. ► ◄ Last Briefs