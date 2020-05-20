Yesh Atid-Telem: Glad Norwegian Law removed from agenda

The Yesh Atid-Telem party has published its response to the removal of the vote on the Norwegian Law from the Knesset's schedule for today.

"Whether this is due to the fact that there were conflicting opinions on the matter within the government, or because someone in this government that is disconnected with reality recognized the hardship imposed on the general public, it is a good thing that the Norwegian Law was taken off the Knesset's agenda," the statement read.