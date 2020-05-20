Likud MK supports inquiry commission into wife murders

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) has announced that he is in favor of the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry that will focus on the issue of wife murders.

"Violence is a red line that must never be crossed," he said. "However, I am limited by coalition discipline. This doesn't negate the importance of this issue - it simply means that we will have to deal with this issue via alternative parliamentary means."

Karhi added that, "I will endeavor to persuade my colleagues to support this proposal. If I do not succeed at this point in time, we will succeed in the future, G-d willing. If a commission of inquiry is not established, then the Knesset Statutory Committee will deal with this matter."