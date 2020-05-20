Man stabbed in Nahariya

A 35-year-old man has sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the northern town of Nahariya.

Senior MDA responder Pini Keren stated that: "The injured man was found lying on the ground near the entrance to a building, fully conscious. He was provided with emergency life-saving treatment including staunching the bleeding, and was then transported to hospital in a mobile ICU vehicle, in serious and unstable condition."

The man was taken straight into surgery. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.