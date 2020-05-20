|
07:22
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Schools open at 7-30 this morning
Schools are set to open this morning from 7-30 in order to prevent overcrowding and bottlenecks at their entrances.
Yesterday, new Education Minister Yoav Galant announced the change in rules. In addition, students will be permitted to learn without face masks, as long as they are not gathered together in one area. This is a concession to the extreme heat conditions currently prevailing, and will apply until this Friday.
