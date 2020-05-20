|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Iranian official: US attempts to renew arms embargo have failed
An Iranian top security official said on Tuesday that the United States has failed to gather support to renew a UN Security Council arms embargo against Iran, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"Fruitless efforts of the US to continue the Iran weapon sanction have provoked a strong reaction from Russia ... and the confusion of US's allies," the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, tweeted.
Last Briefs