Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Senior Fatah member: Cabinet leader will examine ties with Israel
Senior Fatah member Azzam al-Ahmad said on Tuesday night that Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh will convene the Palestinian security forces in the next 48 hours to examine ties with Israel in light of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ decision.
Earlier, the PA chairman announced that the PA considers will no longer any agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States, including security-related agreements.
