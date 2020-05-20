|
05:41
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Spanish gov't cancels contract with anti-Semitic organization
A regional government in Spain has canceled its teacher training contract with an organization that is widely regarded as anti-Semitic, JTA reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the government of Valencia on Monday pulled offline the inscription form for the training by the BDS Pais Valencia organization titled “Solidarity and human rights. Learning to teach against hatred and racism (Judeophobia, Islamophobia, and Palestine-Israel).”
