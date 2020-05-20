|
Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Senior Hezbollah official: We're not interested in war
Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said on Tuesday that the organization is not interested in war and that despite the "noise" heard in Israel, the parties were not on the verge of a confrontation.
At the same time, the Hezbollah official stressed that the organization "is prepared to withstand any aggression, mistake or stupid act of Israel." His comments were quoted by Kan 11 News.
