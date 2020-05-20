PA official: Security forces have been ordered to stop contacts with Israel

A Palestinian Authority official told Kan 11 News on Tuesday night that the heads of the PA security forces were instructed to immediately stop coordinating with Israel. The instruction was issued after PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced that he would no longer respect the agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States.

According to the senior official, the two senior PA figures who are in regular contact with Israel - Hussein Al-Sheikh and Majed Faraj who serves as head of Palestinian intelligence - were also instructed not to continue to communicate with Israel. The official added that Israeli and international officials had been trying, until the last moment, to dissuade the PA from taking this step.