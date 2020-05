02:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Tunisian Professor: Arab society can only have future by adopting science, democracy Read more Tunis University professor: Arabs rely on 'fables and myths' as sources of history without actually studying history. ► ◄ Last Briefs