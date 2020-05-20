Cabinet lifts ban on staying at beaches and praying in synagogues

The Cabinet on Tuesday night approved in a telephone meeting an amendment and extension to several emergency regulations.

Among other things, the ban on staying at a beach was lifted. Staying at a beach will be possible in accordance with the regulations, which include physical distance between bathers. The ban on prayers in buildings was lifted as well. Prayer will be possible under restrictions that include up to 50 people in the building, while maintaining a 2-meter distance between people and people, wearing masks and appointing a person that will ensure the guidelines are being followed.

