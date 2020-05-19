Chief Rabbi welcomes reopening of synagogues

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, welcomed the outlines for the reopening of the synagogues, and thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu, Minister of Health Edelstein, Interior Minister Deri and NSC chief Meir Ben Shabbat, who decided responsibly to open the synagogues, while adhering to social distancing guidelines to prevent a recurrence of the corona virus outbreak.

Rabbi Lau urged the public to follow the guidelines very carefully in order to prevent a situation in which synagogues are closed again.