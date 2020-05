22:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Synagogues opening tomorrow, 50 can pray together Prime Mininister Netanyahu, in a meeting with Health Minister Edelstein, Interior Minister Deri, and other government officials has decided to open synagogues tomorrow with the following conditions: up to 50 participants in the prayer service

social distancing of two meters

appointment of a corona safety measure compliance officer

wearing masks

careful attention to hygienic measures ► ◄ Last Briefs