Internal Security MInister: 'We will soon see change in S. Tel Aviv'

Incoming Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana has called upon local police to do everything possible to increase the welfare and security of residents of South Tel Avis so that "we will soon see a change" in the area. Ohana toured the area with Shefi Paz and other neighborhood activists in addition to dialoguing with local police.

South Tel Aviv has long been an area of social instability, a condition exacerbated due to the influx of thousands of individuals who infiltrated into Israel from the African continent and found their way into the troubled neighborhood where they have since settled.