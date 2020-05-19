22:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Praying at the Western Wall on Shavuot by lottery only Those wishing to pray at the Western Wall on Shavuot must go online to thekotel.org and sign up in order to participate in a lottery for the privilege of praying there. Due to coronavirus social distancing, a limited number of individuals will be allowed to pray except for children under the age of 11 who do not need to win the lottery in order to gain entrance to the prayer area. ► ◄ Last Briefs