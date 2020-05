21:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 History at Ben Gurion Airport: Plane arrives from Abu Dhabi to Israel for first time Read more Ithihad Airways plane lands in Israel after direct flight from Abu Dhabi. Medical equipment for PA on plane. ► ◄ Last Briefs