21:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 First-ever flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel arrives at BG Airport The first-ever flight from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to Israel has arrived at Ben Gurion Airport. The cargo plane is carrying medical supplies destined for the Palestinian Authority.