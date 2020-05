21:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Driver killed in collision with camel A driver was killed in the northern Negev west of Beersheba when the vehicle he was driving struck a camel. This is not the first incident of its kind and in 2018 a law was passed requiring tracking chips to be inserted under the skin of every camel in Israel and making camel owners criminally liable for allowing their animals to roam free. The law has yet to be enforced. ► ◄ Last Briefs