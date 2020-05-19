New MInister of Communications to focus on Israel's periphery

At the Ministry of Communications exchange ceremony, incoming minister Yoaz Handel emphasized his commitment to deploying infrastructure mainly in border areas: the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria in particular and the periphery in general.

"The plow is still the border and there must be advanced communications infrastructure throughout Israel today. Sometimes it's more important than other infrastructures. That's how the periphery becomes the center," he said.

"If we want to free Gush Dan from population and traffic congestion, if we want to settle the wilderness, we must create appropriate conditions within the borders of the state - from the Golan Heights, through the Jordan Valley and the Arava to the Egyptian border and throughout the north.

Therefore, our most important task is to work together on peripheral infrastructure - including Arab communities, the ultra-Orthodox and the Bedouin sector, as well as in Judea and Samaria.," Hendel added.